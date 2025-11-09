6 hours ago

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, has been elected as the new President of the African Parliamentarians’ Network Against Corruption (APNAC) during the Network’s 9th Biennial General Meeting in Accra.

Upon assuming the role, Speaker Bagbin pledged to uphold integrity and strengthen anti-corruption efforts across Africa, describing his election as both an honour and a responsibility to promote transparency and accountability within legislative bodies.

In his acceptance speech, he thanked the outgoing President and Board Members for their dedicated service, noting that their leadership had established a strong foundation for the Network.

Speaker Bagbin also called for collaboration among parliamentarians, urging members to unite in advancing ethical governance and good parliamentary practices across the continent.