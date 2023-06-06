1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George has disclosed that the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin’s official SIM card has been deactivated despite undergoing the SIM registration exercise.

Over 8 million unregistered SIM cards were deactivated by the various telecommunication firms after the May 31 deadline announced by the government for the registration exercise.

Although the Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has been scheduled to appear before Parliament on Thursday, June 8, 2023, to apprise the legislators on the exercise, Sam George stressed the need for the Minister to appear on time to address concerns raised regarding the process.

“Over 8 million SIM cards have been disconnected including the [that of the] Speaker of Parliament. His official SIM card has been disconnected even though it was registered in the name of the Parliament of Ghana. My SIM card was [also] disconnected.

“We are insisting that the National Identification Authority provides us with the Ghana Card, so we can register our SIM cards. It is important that the Minister appears before us to answer questions, if possible, even today because people’s livelihoods have been affected and people’s mobile monies have been stacked due to the disconnection.”

Source: citifmonline