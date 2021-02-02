1 hour ago

Former Black Stars winger Albert Adomah scored the winner for his Championship side Queens Park Rangers as they came from behind to beat Watford at the Vicarage Road.

Rangers dominated for much of the first half, and though they could have fallen behind when Francisco Sierralta hit the crossbar, they did so when Troy Deeney converted a penalty seven minutes after the break (52).

The visitors responded well to going behind and managed to restore parity when Austin headed in Chris Willock's cross (73) and, in the final minute of the game, Albert Adomah controlled Todd Kane's cross and stuck the winner beyond Hornets goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.

QPR's third win in four games moves them to 17th and seven points clear of the relegation zone, while Xisco Munoz's Watford drop to fifth, below Reading, as a result.