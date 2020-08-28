2 hours ago

70 players were handed invitation into the camp of the national under 20 team the Black Satellites causing a lot of uproar as to such a large number.

But management member of the Black Satellite, Mr Albert Commey has revealed why a staggering number of players were when only 18 at most can be in a squad for a match.

The team is making preparations for the qualifiers for the WAFU Zone B U-20 qualifiers which is scheduled to come off in neighbouring Togo

He says players from the National U-17 have been invited that explains why the number has swelled astronomically.

When the league started the coach was looking at players in the Premier League and Division One. They wanted to follow the graduation process so all players that played for the national U-17 team have also been invited reason why the number has increased”, Commey gave his explanation on Happy FM.

According to the GFA players will each undergo two mandatory COVID-19 test before being admitted to the camp after which they will be divided into groups.