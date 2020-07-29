2 hours ago

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has condemned the unprovoked attacks on albinos in the country.

According to Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the lynching of a 90-year old woman accused of being a witch and the murder of people with albinism are not isolated issues as they both connote inhumane treatment.

Speaking on 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM, the seasoned journalist wondered why some people believe albinos have magical powers and could magically make one prosperous.

Mr. Pratt noted that the death of the elderly woman in Kafaga in the Savannah Region should be a wake-up call to all Ghanaians not to entertain any acts of barbarism on any person.

"if an albino indeed has magical powers to make one prosperous which makes people murder them, then why don't you let the albino stay home and produce the money for you to become rich? Why would you kill them? If the body parts of albinos can give one power, then all albinos should have become Presidents...We have to stop such discrimination and backwardness."

Watch full submissions below: