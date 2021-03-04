1 hour ago

Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association Alexander Sakyi Asante has been appointed as General Coordinator for next week’s the CAF Confederation Cup game between ES Setif from Algeria and South Africa’s Orlando Pirates at the Accra sports stadium.

Medical practitioner, Dr. Christiana Baah has also been named by CAF as COVID-19 Officer.

Bakary Papa Gassama from the Gambia will be the centre referee. Papa will be assisted by compatriots Nfally Jarfu (Assistant referee I), Mustapha Bojang (Assistant referee II) and Alhasan Baboucarr Bass (Fourth Official). Boussairi Boujlel from Tunisia is the match Commissioner.

The game which was originally scheduled for Setif on March 10, 2021, has been moved to Accra because the Algerian government has suspended all sea and air travels between it and some African countries including South Africa.