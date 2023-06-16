2 hours ago

Referees manager Alex Kotey and two other instructors are attending the FIFA/CAF FUTURO III instructors’ course in Cairo, Egypt. The course which started on Monday June 12 will end Friday, June 16, 2023. Emmanuella Grace Aglago – (Technical Instructor) and Augustina Fugah – (Fitness Instructor) are the other two instructors attending the course.

The course is designed to develop and improve top regional referee instructors using FIFA materials and concepts. The selected instructors for this course are expected to be actively involved in the development of refereeing both before and after the course. The course consisting of theoretical and practical sessions for five days and was conducted by experienced FIFA technical instructors.

Participants of this course are expected to help their Member Associations and even neighbouring Member Associations to improve and develop refereeing.