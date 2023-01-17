2 hours ago

A former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC), Alex Mould and Gavivina Tamakloe may be forced to execute a bail bond of GH¢5 million they stood as surety for former MASLOC boss Sedinam Tamakloe who has absented herself from trial since October 2021.

The former MASLOc boss who is standing trial with Daniel Axim former operations manager of MASLOC for 78 counts of willfully causing financial loss to the state and stealing among others has not made herself available for trial since she was granted bail to seek medical attention outside the country.

Efforts to get her to attend trial have failed as Alex mould and the other surety have not been able to provide her in court as mandated by the bail bond.

The state prosecutors have thus filed for forfeiture of recognizance which when agreed upon by the court will make the sureties liable for executing the bail bond.

However, lawyers of Alex Mould and the other surety in court today presented a medical document for the accused. But the trial judge who doubted the legitimacy of the document adjourned the hearing for a week to allow the lawyers to prove its authenticity.

Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe indicated that she will deliver her ruling on the forfeiture of recognizance application after considering the document.

The case has been adjourned to January 24.

Source: citifmonline