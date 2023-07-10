30 minutes ago

Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku has expressed his ambition to win trophies with Turkish giants Fenerbahce following his move to the club.

The 28-year-old, who previously played for SC Bastia and Caen, joined Fenerbahce as a free agent after his contract with RC Strasbourg Alsace expired.

While Strasbourg hoped to reach an agreement with Djiku for a contract extension, the center-back desired a move abroad after spending four years with the French club.

His impressive performances in the 2022/23 season, featuring in 31 Ligue 1 games, attracted interest from clubs across Europe, including Premier League side Nottingham Forest and La Liga outfit Villarreal.

During his official presentation to the media team of Fenerbahce, Djiku expressed his delight at joining the club and emphasized his goal of securing titles with his new team starting from the upcoming season.

He referred to Fenerbahce as the biggest club in Turkey and stated, "I came here to win trophies. I hope we will start to win all the trophies this season."

Djiku's arrival marks the end of an era for Strasbourg and ushers in a new chapter filled with possibilities for Fenerbahce.

Fans eagerly await Djiku's impact in his new environment as he prepares to join his new teammates for pre-season preparations.