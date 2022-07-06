1 hour ago

Alexander Djiku will arrive in Germany on Wednesday, ahead of a medical after TSG Hoffenheim agreed personal terms with the defender.

The club is finalising the transfer fee with Strasbourg, around €7million with the Ghanaian international expected to sign a four-year-deal.

According to French publication Le Equipe that TSG Hoffenheim have reached an agreement on a fee of 7million Euros for the Ghanaian footballer.

The agreement stipulates that the player born in Montpellier would commit to the German club for the next four seasons.

He has been chased by Sevilla, Villareal and was also linked with a move to fellow French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes.

The footballer's contractual situation (contract ends in 2023) and his desire to leave has forced the hands of Strasbourg to lower their initial claims of twelve million.

This would be the first stage of the versatile player - apart from center back he can play as a pivot and right back.

In his career , he has played two hundred and fifteen games divided between three teams and in different competitions.

His numbers at RC Strasbourg have been ninety-six games played, scoring three goals and receiving twenty-four yellow cards.

The 2021-2022 season ended with a balance of thirty-three games played, one goal scored and eight yellow cards received.

Since his debut in September 2020, he is also a regular with the Ghana national team , reaching the 2022 African Cup of Nations and having 11 caps.