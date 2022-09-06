1 hour ago

Mohammed Kudus wanted to leave for Everton in the final phase of the summer transfer window and boycotted Ajax's training sessions to force a transfer.

It did not come to a departure, so the Ghanaian remained in Amsterdam. Alfred Schreuder immediately gave him playing minutes again on Saturday against Cambuur.

Halfway through the game against SC Cambuur, Kudus came on for Brian Brobbey, who could use some rest, according to Schreuder.

Kudus eagerly came in and eventually also scored his goal in the heavy 4-0 . Afterwards, the midfielder-cum attacker explained why he stayed away from two Ajax training sessions this week.

For Schreuder, the mutiny was no reason to punish Kudus and not deploy him. "Because Mo is just a basic player for Ajax," the trainer explained to ESPN. “He may not always be in the starting line-up, but he is just a great player. You can also see against Cambuur what he brings to the team: a lot of pace, a lot of dynamics. But unfortunately for him, Ajax has a lot of good players.'

"It is difficult for some players that they play less," continued Schreuder. 'But everyone has to accept their role, because we all do it together. The prizes will only be distributed at the end of the ride. Is it soft that I let Mo play now? Well, he really deserves to play. And I always try to be clear and fair.'

As said, Kudus came into the squad for Brobbey, who had been beaten in the first half. However, the striker was not injured, Schreuder emphasized. “But before the game we talked about getting guys like Mo fit only when they play. This substitution was therefore mainly a decision for Mo. And of course we take into account how much Brian plays, also in the knowledge that he didn't play that much last season. He is a real striker, important as a point of contact and works hard: then you also want to keep him fresh. We try to do it this way.'