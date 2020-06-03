3 hours ago

Owner and Bank-roller of struggling Ghana Premier League side King Faisal, Alhaji Abdul Karim Grusah has made fresh calls on the Ghana Football Association(GFA) to cancel the 2019/20 season.

This is not the first time the controversial football administrator has made this calls following the suspension of all football related activities in Ghana on March 15, 2020 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Grusah's latest call for the cancelation of the league comes following President Nana Akufo-Addo's 10th address to the nation on COVID-19, which gave clearance for individual non-contact sport to return with football still banned until at least 31st July, 2020.

The experienced football administrator, whose King Faisal side are bottom of the league, without a win in 14 games and facing relegation, stressed that cancellation of the league is the best option for the FA just like how the French league was cancelled.

“Cancellation is the best option for us because we can’t copy that of the Germans and do you think we are wiser than the French and those who have annulled their leagues?,” He asked those against the cancellation of the season on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

“I agree with Nana Addo for extending ban on football activities, where are we rushing to play our league to, people will say I support cancellation because of my club’s position on the log but that’s not it, we need to prepare well so we can perform in Africa” he explained