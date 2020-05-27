1 hour ago

Owner of Ghana Premier League side, King Faisal, Alhaji Grunsah has given a word of advice to players to desist from womanizing and channel their strength into something more productive.

According to Gruzah many talented footballers had their career ruined by womanizing and has therefore cautioned players against promiscuity.

Players have mostly been accused of being womanizers with the situation compounding due to the coronavirus pandemic and the break in football.

With no football activity presently on going some players have reportedly resorted to womanizing to keep themselves active this the King Faisal owner has cautioned players against.

“Ghanaians don’t help players. Players have to help themselves. If you are asked to go and do training and you go and do womanizing then it is up to you. If you have a wife that is fine,” he told Adom TV.

“We have seen a lot of players who couldn’t advance their career because of womanizing so they [player] need to stop the womanizing because it won’t help them” he concluded.

The GFA has set out a deadline of June 30 to decide whether to continue with the Ghana Premier League season or annul it.