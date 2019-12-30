2 hours ago

Bankroller of newly promoted King Faisal Alhaji Abdul Karim Gruzah has blamed the referee for his team's heavy defeat at the hands of Dreams Fc at the Dawu Park on Sunday.

Alhaji Gruzah's side were given a rude awakening as they were thumped 4-1 by Dreams Fc at the Theatre of Dreams in the opening game on their return to the Premier League

Emmanuel Ocran grabbed a brace in the game while goals from Ibrahim Issah and Dantani Amadu secured the win for Dreams FC.

King Faisal got a consolation goal late in the game through Lateef Mohammed to reduce the deficit.

The outspoken Gruzah blamed the arrogant referee for his sides heavy loss speaking to reporters after the match.

Speaking to reporters after the game he said, “The referee was very arrogant. He came with his own results and that was what we saw. His decisions were poor on the day. In my view he was poor” he said.

King Faisal will host AshantiGold in matchday two of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League this weekend.