2 hours ago

Controversial President and owner of Ghana Premier League side King Faisal, Alhaji Gruzah has laid into his own coach Nurudeen Ahmed for lacking foresight.

This is because the coach thinks that his side is not ripe to lift the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League title despite lying joint top with Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The maverick club president who is not strange to controversy says that he is dismayed his short sighted coach does not believe that the club can win the league title.

Gruzah says his team will surprise many and win the league title like they survived relegation last season when everyone thought they were destined for relegation.

His resolved was boosted last Sunday when his side against all odd defeated city neighbours Asante Kotoko by 3-2 in an action packed game at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The club president is at pains that his coach is not singing from the same hymn sheet as him leaving him disappointed.

"It's quite unfortunate for a professional and a matured coach like his caliber to disagree about what his club owner said that King Faisal is winning the league of which the coach disagree and that is due to lack of foresight from my coach" he told Light FM.

King Faisal will on match day 7 play against Elmina Sharks at the Baba Yara Stadium.