The Director of Operations at the office of the Vice President, Alhaji Ismaela Ibrahim, has donated a number of items to frontline workers in the fight against the COVID 19 pandemic in the Birim Central District of the Eastern Region.

At a short ceremony at Akim Oda on Wednesday 1st April, 2020 Alhaji Ismaela handed over 10 PPEs, Theatre aprons and 100 Veronica Buckets to the Birim Central Municipal Chief Executive, Ms Victoria Adu.

In a Facebook post afterwards, Alhaji Ismaela Ibrahim called on all who are able to support Frontline workers in their communities to help complement government efforts to provide such essential logistics.

SUPPORTING THE FIGHT AGAINST THE SPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS 19 IN OUR COMMUNITIES

I am privileged to contribute in my small way to the fight against the COVID 19 by donating 10 PPEs , Theatre Aprons and 100 Veronica Buckets for our Front Liners ( Doctors, Nurses and Security Agencies) to the Birim Central Municipal Chief Executive at a short ceremony in Akyem Oda.

It is my hope that all of us on whom God has bestowed some wealth will also do same to our various communities in one way or the other, that I believe is Statesmanship.

God Bless our Homeland Ghana ! God Bless our Leadership ! God Bless us all and make our Nation Great and Strong .

Source: peacefmonline