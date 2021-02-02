1 hour ago

Chairman of the Premier League Management Committee, Alhaji Mahamadu Nuru Deen Jawula has been appointed as Match Commissioner for this month’s CAF Confederation Cup match between Libyan side Ahli Benghazi and DC Motema Pembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The game will take place at the Cairo Petro stadium on Saturday, February 14, 2021.

Moroccan referee Noureddine El Jaafari has been appointed as centre referee for the game.

Other officials for the match are as follows:

Zakaria Brinsi - Assistant Referee I - Morocco

Hamza Naciri - Assistant Referee II - Morocco

Adil Zourak - Fourth Official – Morocco

Mahamadu Nuru Deen Jawula – Match Commissioner - Ghana

Mohamed Sultan - COVID-19 Officer – Egypt