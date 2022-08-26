5 hours ago

Development Policy Analyst, Alhaji Saalim M. Bamba has been appointed as Senior Zonal Coordinator of the Zongo Development Fund at the Office of the President.

Alhaji Saalim M. Bamba has been tasked to spearhead and coordinate fund activities in the middle zone within Ashanti, Eastern, Ahafo, Bono, Bono, Eastern and Western North Regions aimed at transforming Zongo communities.

The Ministry, which had Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid as the substantive Minister, was dissolved in the second-term of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government.

It is now an agency under the Office of the President and its remaining functions were subsumed into the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

Alhaji Saalim M. Bamba holds Masters in Development Policy and Planning from KNUST, Degree in Economics and Entrepreneurship Development from UDS (now SDD UBIDS), LLB from Central University and Advance Publication Relations from Ghana Institute of Journalism.