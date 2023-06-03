2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, has provided support to 50 artisans in his constituency.

The donated items include vulcanizing machines, industrial sewing machines, welding machines, and carpentry tools, among others.

Additional items consisted of glass-cutting machines, masonry tools, steel bending tools, car washing machines, and grass-mowing tools.

Furthermore, he inaugurated a state-of-the-art ten-seater public toilet facility for the residents of Kalpohini, a community in the Tamale-North Constituency.

In addition to that, the legislator generously contributed two brand-new motorbikes to selected individuals within the constituency.

He stated that this initiative aims to empower them in their respective professions.

Mr. Suhuyini, in his conversation with the media, expressed his intention to enhance the capacity and capabilities of his constituents, considering it a responsibility he will not overlook.

“I have a social contract with my people, and just as they have fulfilled their part, I cannot afford to fail them. I will do everything within my power to uplift my people.”

“I am committed to providing support to all individuals in the constituency, without exception. It is a duty I deeply value and appreciate.”

Source: citifmonline