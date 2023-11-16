1 hour ago

Former Ghana international goalkeeper, Ali Jarrah, has called for the restoration of Richard Ofori as the first-choice goalkeeper for the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Ghanaian national team has experimented with several goalkeepers in recent times, but none have been able to secure a consistent hold on the position.

Ofori, who plays for Orlando Pirates in South Africa, was Ghana's first-choice goalkeeper before injury setbacks led to him losing his spot.

Despite the experiments with Jojo Wollacot, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Danlad Ibrahim, and Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, none have been able to convince the Ghanaian public.

Expressing concern about the goalkeeping department, Ali Jarrah suggested in an interview with Connect FM that Richard Ofori should be reinstated as the number one goalkeeper for the national team, citing his tried-and-tested experience and stability in the past.

“Left to me alone, Richard Ofori should be our number one goalkeeper because he is tried and tested, we have tried him and he has understudied our former goalkeepers before becoming our number one goalkeeper," Jarrah stated.

He emphasized the need for experience in the goalkeeping department, noting that while friendly games may not provide a full assessment, Ofori's previous contributions brought stability to the team.

Jarrah advocated for a return to the established number one goalkeeper and suggested that if Ofori doesn't meet expectations, changes can be considered.

The Black Stars are set to host Madagascar in the opening 2026 World Cup qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, November 17, followed by a trip to Moroni for the second group game against Comoros four days later.