44 minutes ago

Yet another fall on stage on the popular weekly TV show, Date Rush, which airs on TV3.

On the June 27 edition of the show hosted by Govanni Caleb, contestant Ali crushed to the ground with his date Shemima.

What ensued was that Ali after inviting Shemima onto the stage began dancing with her before at a point he attempted to lift her.

He fell over along with Shemima onto the stage with the plus-size Shemima lifting herself up and continuing to dance.

Ali later on in the show presented Shemima with a ring he called - a promise ring - stressing that the two of them were soon going to get married.

Source: Ghanaweb