In an exhilarating match-week 35 clash of the French Ligue 1, Alidu Siedu showcased his brilliance as Clermont Foot returned to winning ways with a fantastic 2-1 victory over the formidable Olympique Lyon at the Stade Gabriel Montpied.

It was Olympique Lyon who took the lead in the 22nd minute, courtesy of Alexander Lacazette's goal.

However, Clermont Foot swiftly responded as another Ghanaian, Grejohn Kyei equalized just three minutes later with a penalty.

Kyei went on to seal his brace in the 65th minute, securing all three points for his team.

Currently positioned in the 8th spot on the league table with 53 points, Pascal Gastien's men have their sights set on securing a European football ticket, and they will look to grind out more wins in their upcoming matches.

Alidu Siedu, the talented Black Stars defender, once again earned a starting position in the game. He delivered a stellar performance at the back, ensuring his team's unbeaten streak of seven matches remains intact.

Clermont Foot's next challenge will see them travel as guests to face Brest in the forthcoming round of matches scheduled for May 21, 2023.