Alhaji Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama, the son of the late Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama Wednesday [February 19, 2020] submitted his nomination forms to contest in the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Yendi Constituency in the Northern Region.

He was accompanied by his family members including his wife, Isha Mahama, campaign managers and supporters to the party’s office, where he was received by the party’s constituency secretary, Mr Fuseini Bawa Zakaria.

Alhaji Farouk in a brief remarks called urged the youth to help ensure peace and harmony in the area in order to retain the seat in the 2020 general elections.

He said constituents in the Yendi Constituency must see themselves as one big family and not as enemies.

He said his late father left a great legacy and indicated that he was ready to continue that legacy of bringing sustainable development and reducing poverty in the area.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is expected to hold its parliamentary primaries on April 25, 2020 in areas the party has sitting Members of Parliament (MPs).

Alhaji Farouk is contesting two other aspirants, Alhaji Osman Baba Daney, a former Finance Officer of the Northern Regional Coordinating Council and Hajia Abibata Shani Mahama Zakaria, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC for the Yendi Primaries.