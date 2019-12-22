2 hours ago

Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamoud Bawumia has disclosed that the President will on 6th January, 2020 distribute all 275 Ambulances across 275 constituencies in the country.

According to him, the last batch of the ambulances have arrived in the country and that they are being worked on for distribution.

Speaking at the annual delegates conference of the ruling NPP Government at the Trade fair centre, La Accra, he added that the ambulances are going to be managed digitally as to enable them know and track the daily operations of the ambulances.

The Minority in Parliament has demanded that government distributes over 40 ambulances procured and parked in front of Parliament House in Accra.

Addressing the press in Parliament, the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh said while the ambulances sit idle, the number of Ghanaians who die due non-availability of ambulances continue to rise.

Government purchased the 275 ambulances, one for each constituency when it became apparent that only 55 ambulances serve the entire country of 30 million people

President Nana Akufo-Addo has explained that he stopped his Minister of Special Development Initiatives, Hawa Koomson, from distributing some ambulances procured by the state for the 275 constituencies because he wanted all of them to arrive in the country to avoid accusations of favouritism or regionalism.

“The Minister for Special Development Initiatives, who has been responsible for bringing them, told me about a month, six weeks ago that some of the ambulances were in; should she distribute them? And I said: ‘No, she shouldn’t’, she should wait till they all come in so one day, we can distribute them all at the same time to all 275 constituencies”, the President explained to journalists on Friday, 13 December 2019 when he engaged them at the Jubilee House.

“I saw myself getting into tremendous amount of issues if I started distributing some and others didn’t get it,” President Akufo-Addo explained, adding: “Fortunately for us, all of them would be in by the end of this month.”