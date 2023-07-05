8 minutes ago

All the 275 Members of Parliament are in full support of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill popularly known as the anti-gay bill, in Ghana

This was revealed by the Member of Parliament for Okere during the parliamentary debate on the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee report on the bill on Wednesday, July 5.

Mr Dan Botwe further explained that a time may come when children will go to shops to buy items with colors of homosexuals on those items. To that end, he said, vigilance is required by all stakeholders aside passage of the bill.

He further described homosexuality as “total madness” and “a satanic force.”

“Let us not underestimate this satanic force,” he stressed.

He added “all the 275 Members of Parliament support the bill.”

The committee’s report highlighted concerns raised by proponents and those who are against the bill.

The opposers of the bill, per the report, contend that “LGBTQ+ activities form part of what the Constitution contemplates under Article 33 (5) about recognition of cerian rights and freedoms that are considered to be inherent in a democracy and which is intended to secure the rights and freedoms and dignity of the people.

“Cobsequbelty, any attempt to prescribe different treatment to different people on the basis of their sexual orientation and gender will be discriminatory and an affront to Article (17) 1 and (2) of the Constitution.”



