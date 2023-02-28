42 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko coach Seydou Zerbou has accused Aduana Stars of fixing all their home matches following his side's defeat to them in the MTN FA Cup clash last Sunday.

Asante Kotoko whose away form has been patchy this season was dumped out of the MTN FA Cup game by a lone goal from former Kotoko player Sam Adams at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park at Dormaa.

Adams converted from the spot in the 57th minute after an apparent foul from a Kotoko defender in the box.

An animated Syedou Zerbo accused the referee of winning the game for Aduana Stars as he bowed to pressure from the home fans at halftime.

“There is nothing that we can do because for this our defeat it is the referee who gave the victory to Aduana Stars this afternoon because there was no penalty. Therefore I will not talk anymore. I respond to this question that the officiating was not favorable” the Burkinabe coach said in French as translated into English.

"It is not an excuse but today we have seen why Aduana Stars are ahead ( in the league) . It is because all their home matches are fixed."

The reigning league champions will now turn their attention to their league title defense which is floundering as they play Bechem United on Wednesday in their match day 19 clash at the Baba Yara Stadium.