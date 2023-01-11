23 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has requested for a minute’s silence in honour of the departed Head of Competitions, Mark Addo ahead of all midweek and weekend matches.

According to a communique from the GFA on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, a minute’s silence will be observed at all betPawa Premier matchday 12 games.

All Access Bank Division One League matchday 11 and Women’s FA Cup round of 64 games will also observe a minutes’s silence before kick off.

Similarly, all RFA 2nd Division League, 3rd Division League & Juvenile League matches to be played this weekend will also symbolically honour the late Mark Addo.