26 minutes ago

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has announced that all districts across Ghana will now receive annual allocations from the Road Fund to support road maintenance and rehabilitation projects.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Friday, August 1, the Minister revealed that the Road Fund has been restructured and renamed the Road Maintenance Trust Fund to ensure a fair and consistent distribution of resources nationwide.

“You will notice that we have changed the Road Fund to the Road Maintenance Trust Fund,” Mr. Agbodza said. “Our target is to improve over 5,000 kilometres of road network, depending on available resources.”

He explained that the fund will now operate similarly to other statutory funds like the District Assemblies Common Fund and the GETFund, with allocations presented to Parliament and distributed annually to each district.

“The new structure ensures that every district receives funding every year. There will no longer be any district left out of the Road Fund,” he stressed.

The Minister said the government’s immediate focus will be on “economic feeder roads” — roads that connect cocoa-producing areas, food-growing zones, cashew belts, and tourist destinations — as they are vital to local economies.

He highlighted the importance of timely maintenance, noting that relatively small interventions can prevent major road failures.

“Sometimes a road needs just about GH¢100,000 to fix potholes and keep it motorable. If we delay, it deteriorates, becomes impassable, and ends up costing significantly more to repair,” he explained.

Mr. Agbodza added that the reforms are aimed at improving efficiency in road maintenance and ensuring every district has the resources to respond quickly to pressing infrastructure needs.