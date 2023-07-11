2 hours ago

The Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has noted that government will soon operationalise all E-blocks built in various parts of the country.

According to him, the government is putting up dormitories as additional infrastructure within schools with the e-blocks.

This follows public backlash from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), some stakeholders in the education industry, and CSOs among others that the government has left the E-blocks to rot.

But speaking at the launch of the Blueprint Career Guidance Manual, Dr Adutwum stressed that it will be prudent if E-blocks are made operational together with dormitories to accommodate students from far places.

“You will hear the NDC say we started the E-blocks and they [NPP] abandoned them and Ghanaians will be saying that it is not politicians’ money but that is not true because we have not abandoned the E-blocks. In fact, in some communities, you cannot open the E-blocks if you don’t add dormitories and so we are doing that.”

Source: citifmonline