2 hours ago

All roads lead to the Coronation Park where Brong Ahafo United clash with leaders Tamale City on Match Day 18 of the Division One League.

The latter toppled Nsoatreman FC 1-0 to move back with 36 points. Bismark Asare scored the match winner in the 54th minute as he latched on to a pass from the right wing to slot home. Tamale City are tied on points with Nsoatreman FC – 36 points and must work off their socks to win on the road.

Brong Ahafo United are 7th in the League table with 23 points – 13 points behind their guests having displayed an uninspiring campaign in the League especially in the first round.

The Zones’ leading scorer Mohammed Yahaya has gone two games without a goal after going blank against Berekum Arsenal and Nsoatreman. Yahaya has scored 13 goals after 17 matches and forms a key part in the club’s set up.

Second placed Nsoatreman FC aims to bounce back from the defeat to Tamale City as go into battle against Wa Yassin FC. The former are level on points with Tamale City (36) and would take full advantage of playing at home to get back to winning ways. Eight points separate them as the Wa lads sit in 4th place with 28 points.

Baffuor Soccer Academy who held giants Bofoakwa Tano 0-0 at the Twumasi Sports Complex on Sunday will travel to Tamale to face Steadfast FC.

