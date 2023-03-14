1 hour ago

Former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen, who is running for flagbearer on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ticket, has pledged to ensure that people of Ga descent will occupy prominent positions in his government should he prevail in the NPP primaries and go on to win the presidency.

He said that the Ga people have been very instrumental to the success of the nation and the NPP especially, and that, with Greater Accra serving as Ghana's capital, it is imperative for his government to invest in the development of the region as well.

Speaking on Monday, March 13, at a meeting with King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse and head of the Greater Accra Traditional Council, he noted that the NPP's elephant symbol is the same as that of the Ga state, which he believes symbolizes a spiritual connection between the two groups.

“In our party, our symbol is the elephant, and we know that of the Ga state is the elephant. All Gas (Ga people) naturally belong to the NPP because there’s spiritual connectivity between our symbol.

“And I think that the role that the Ga community has played in bringing us to power must be appreciated, and so if it is God’s will that I lead this party and become president I will make sure that Gas feature very prominently in my government that I will run,” he said.

He added “because Greater Accra is the capital of our country and it is the entry point into our country and first impressions are important. So, it is in our own interest as a government to lift up the Ga State.”

Alan Kyerematen also congratulated the Ga Mantse on his successful installation. He was accompanied by former Attorney General Nii Ayikoi Otoo, Member of Parliament for Ngleshie Amamfrom, Sylvester Mensah, Carlos Ahenkorah, Dr Adomako Kissi, Kwaku Agyenim Boateng and Bright Baligi.

The rest are Boniface Saddique, Dr Alhassan Samari, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Nana Ohene Ntow, Stephen Kyerematen, Catherine Afeku, Gifty Klenam, Frank Agyekum, Samiu Nuamah, Kofi Kapito, Okerchiri Adusah, Richard Nyamaa, Charles Owusu and Ridwan Abbas.

Source: Ghanaweb