The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recalled all of its staff on study leave to help with the fight against the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which has claimed three lives in the last two weeks with a total of 136 people testing positive in Ghana as of Friday morning.

In a letter dated March 26, 2020 and signed by the Director-General, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the GHS said the recall was following the closure of all training institutions in Ghana and the increase in the workload at various health facilities across the country.

“As you are aware, all training institutions in the country have been closed down following the directives from the president… due to the covid-19 pandemic.”

“The number of recorded and combined cases in the country keep increasing by the day. This has resulted in increased workloads in the various facilities. There is therefore the urgent need for all staff to be at post in order to support in the management of affected persons,” the letter addressed to all regional directors of health and divisional directors said.

The letter, a copy of which Graphic Online has seen added: “As a consequence of the above, all staff on approved study leave across all regions are therefore recalled from their leave with immediate effect.”