3 hours ago

The Minsitry of Youth and Sports(MOYS) have directed all Ghana Premier League games to be played behind closed doors.

According to the Ministry, the move comes as a result with CAF's insistence that all football matches across the continent is played behind closed doors in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ghana Premier League matches are expected to start this weekend with Saturday's opener between Aduana Stars and Hearts of Oak at the Dormaa Park the first game.

Initially the President of Ghana in lifting the restrictions on football and contact sports allowed 25% stadium capacity but that has been changed now.

The MOYS further adds that all clubs must undertake mandatory COVID-19 test for its players and staff before every match and before training.