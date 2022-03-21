1 hour ago

Assistant coach of the Black Stars, George Boateng has called for the support of all Ghanaians ahead of the crunch game against Nigeria.

Ghana will renew hostilities with perennial rivals Nigeria when the two sides clash in the first leg clash of the 2022 World Cup play offs at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The game will be the decider to see which among the two football power houses will head to the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Speaking at a presser ahead of the game, George Boateng revealed that Ghana is poised to secure the sole ticket to the mundial a the expense of Nigeria.

“Ghana is well placed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar and as a team, we are putting in place a solid plan to come out victorious. We respect Nigeria because they have good players however, we also have some top quality players who are well capable of competing against Nigeria. We are much looking forward to add to our last three world cup appearances and we know it is time. I’ll like to ask all Ghanaians to put their weight behind the team in the crucial moment,” Boateng said.

Ghana will host Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium on 25th March 2022 before taking on the three time African Champions in the return league on 29th March 2022 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.