3 hours ago

Premier League Clubs will observe a minute silence before kick-off at all match venues this weekend as a mark of respect for His Excellency, Jerry John Rawlings who passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

The late former President, Ghana's 1st President of the 4th Republic, died at the Korle-bu teaching hospital in Accra, after a short illness.

The Ghana Premier League is scheduled to start on Saturday, November 14, 2020, with a match between former champions Aduana Stars and Accra Hearts of Oak being the top liner for the weekend. The other Saturday game between Legon Cities and Berekum Chelsea is scheduled for 18:00 GMT kick off at the Accra Sports Stadium.