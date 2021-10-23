1 hour ago

The North East tRegional Town of Walewale is expected to come alive this weekend, as the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and his family, observe the final Islamic Adua (funeral) for his departed mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia.

The 83-year old mother of the Vice President passed away last month, and her funeral comes off this Sunday in Kperiga, Walewale.

Scores of people from all walks of life, from all corners of the country are expected to troop into the town to mourn with Dr. Bawumia as he prays for the soul of his dear mother.

High-ranking political figures, the clergy, traditional rulers, members of the diplomatic corp, business executives, political actors, students and members of the general public are expected to attend the funeral.

Among high-profile personalities scheduled to attend the funeral include President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the National Chief Imam and the Nayiri, who is the overlord of Mamprugu.

Event hough the main adua (funeral) is scheduled for Sunday, scores of people have already started arriving on Walewale.

On Friday evening, about six buses, full of mourners arrived in the town to support the hugely popular Dr. Bawumia.

The Vice President himself arrived in Walewale well-on time on Thursday afternoon.

Sunday's adua will be preceded with series of events, including Qur'an recitations, Islamic sermons, traditional dance and firing of musketeers in honour of the departed mum.