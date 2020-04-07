1 hour ago

Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah has urged all landlords to stop charging their tenants water bills for the next three months.

Speaking at a press briefing organized by the Ministry of Information in Accra today, Madam Abena Dapaah noted that the landlords will not pay bills for the months of April, May and June and so must ensure their tenants access water for free.

She stressed that by virtue of President Akufo-Addo's intervention that the Government of Ghana will absorb the water bills, it behooves the landlords to comply with the directive by the President for all Ghanaians to receive uninterrupted water supply in these critical times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Please, with all due respect, the water should be given to all tenants for free because the landlords will not be paying water bills for April, May and June’’, she emphasized.