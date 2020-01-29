16 minutes ago

Special aid to the Sports Minister, Kofi Asare Brako 'Abatay' says that the Sports Ministry has agreed to pay all coaches of the various national teams a monthly salary.

Unlike previously where only the technical handlers of the Black Stars were paid a monthly salary, now all other technical team members will be paid a monthly salary with targets set for them.

At the recently held meet the press series on Monday, the GFA President Kurt Okraku disclosed that they have agreed with the Sports Ministry for all coaches of the various national teams to be paid.

"The GFA President Kurt Okraku and his Executive Council called on the Sports Minister to talk of the development of our football, and on top of the issues was paying the national team coaches", he told FOX FM.

"The Sports minister accepted the proposal so henceforth, all the national team coaches under the new GFA president, Kurt Okraku the game changer, will be paid every month.

Any coach who does not perform, will be sacked "he added.

Recently the GFA made some appointments to the various national teams after collapsing the old technical team.