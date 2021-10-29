1 hour ago

The Women's 5k Run is an annual non profit women's only 5km race event that brings together women to walk and run with the aim of throwing light on social issues affecting women and supporting women charities in Ghana.

The date for this year's event is Saturday October 30th 2021 at the University of Ghana Sports Field. Start time for the virtual event is 6:00am GMT.

The women's 5k Run is a charity sports event. Proceeds from all our registrations goes to support other women. The charity work is primarily focused on Maternal health in poorer communities and women's mental health advocacy.

With the slogan “TOGETHER WE RUN THE WORLD” the Run has fun filled activities including race t-shirt styling and other networking events participants can engage in.

THE VIRTUAL RUN APP- This year we will be using the Charge Running app for our virtual race. This is an innovative way to stay connect in a race and have a real live interaction with everyone else participating in the event right from wherever you are in the world. Using the technology of the leaderboard, chatroom, and personalized audio, Charge Running provides you with the feeling of an in-person road race, while still being a fully virtual run event. There is music, commentary on the day ,training manuals , and you can comment upload your pictures and finish times and connect with others from all over the world in real-time, just by stepping outside your front door or hopping on the closest treadmill . An invitation code will be sent to you via a link to your email and phone number after registration.

Despite the fact that we are having a virtual race you still get to receive your beautiful finishers medals. If you are in Ghana, you would have to state your location for delivery which will be at an extra cost to you paid on delivery. You can also choose to pick up your medal from our offices.

If you live outside of Ghana an optional shipping charges will apply to delivery or your medals to your home country

“Coming out of postpartum recovery to do this years women’s 5k run shows how important it is to me, we’ve been blessed with so many amazing women joining a healthy lifestyle and helping make a difference in the lives of other women. Please join the women’s 5k walk / run via our virtual app or in person event at the University of Ghana on October 30th. You get your finishers medal sent to you if you sign up for the virtual event” said Mrs. Morton

Join renowned afro dance fitness coach Coach Cass and other Women's Run Ambassadors on the event day live at Legon for a fun filled 5k walk event.

This event is for a limited number only so be sure to secure your ticket after registration if you want to be part of it.

Sponsors and partners of the 5k Run include Omo, Blue Band, Mcberry Biscuits, Marina Mall, IPMC, Power Malt, L’oreal, VRA Ladies Association, Livfit and others.

From Sammy Heywood Okine