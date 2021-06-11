5 hours ago

The Director General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA)Hon Asamoah-Boateng aka Asabee, has charged all State owned-Entities (SOEs) to plant trees.

Asamoah-Boateng made the call when he led management and staff of SIGA to plant TREES on their compound.

He said environmental friendliness is part of the mandate of SOEs and therefore greening environment which ties in with a nationwide campaign of Green Ghana should be embraced by all.

The General Manager in charge of Finance and Administration and the General Manager for Operations planted a TREE each whilst the heads of the various division in SIGA also planted a tree.

The Director General also called on Corporate Ghana to add TREE planting and greening the environment as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.