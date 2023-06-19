3 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Minerals Commission, Martin Kwaku Ayisi has revealed that authorization was not secured from the Minerals Commission before launching and implementing the Community Mining schemes.

In an interview with Johnnie Hughes on the 3FM Sunrise Morning Show, he said the Professor Frimpong-Boateng-led Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) overstepped its boundary by going round launching Community Mining sites, a legacy he is struggling to deal with right way now.

“They were going round launching Community Mining sites, a legacy I am struggling to deal with right now. There is no way we will recognize a place as community mining lawfully permitted doing responsible mining where we will give gold catcher unless the place has been duly inspected by the Minerals Commission, found the place suitable and then we will do all the arrangement and get the minister to launch and then we issue licenses” Mr. Ayisi emphasised.

He bemoaned that the IMCIM were just taking the large scale miners’ concession and launching community mining without recourse to the Minerals Commission which was unlawful.

He said “For example, this whole community mining program, which was officially launched by the President, we were informed of it a midnight before. It was launched on the concession of a large scale mining firm, Golden Star”.

Mr. Kwaku Ayisi stressed that every mineral operation activity in Ghana must be grounded in law with some approval and authorization, but Prof Frimpong Boateng didn’t do that hence the commission now has to embark on the daunting task of regularizing almost all the Community Mining Sites that were instituted by the IMCIM.

“All the Community Mining that were launched by him never had any license or authorization. That’s what the Minerals Commission is saying” the CEO iterated.

He also mentioned that some illegal miners enter the forest, mount signposts with the logo of the Mineral Commission with the inscription of Community Mining to deceive people.