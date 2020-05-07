2 hours ago

The contest between Hearts and Kotoko is unending as the bragging rights and trolling get shifted from one dimension to the other.

In one of his regular write up about Ghana Football, former employee of Accra Hearts of Oak, Anwar Umar Larry compiles what seems to be another blow the Phobians can rely on to feel better than their perennial rivals Asante Kotoko.

The astute writer decided to dwell on who among the two clubs have suffered in trophy draughts.

• LONGEST WAIT FOR CONTINENTAL TITLE

Kotoko: 37 years (1983-2020 and still counting)

Hearts: 35 years (1965-2000)

• LONGEST WAIT BETWEEN TWO CONTINENTAL TITLES

Kotoko: 13 years (1970-1983)

Hearts: 4 years (2000-2004)* not counting the super cup.

• LONGEST WAIT FOR ANY MAJOR TROPHY IN GHANA/GOLD COAST

Kotoko: 25 years (1935-1959)

Hearts: 11 years (1911-1922)

• LONGEST WAIT FOR LEAGUE TITLE

Kotoko: 10 years (1993-2003)

Hearts: 11 years (2009-2020 and counting)** not forgetting two seasons have been cancelled in this period.

LONGEST WAIT FOR FA CUP

Kotoko: 18 years (1960-1978)

Hearts: 20 years (2000-2020 and counting)*** not forgetting 10 seasons, the FA CUP was not played; so technically 10 years not 20.

LONGEST WAIT FOR CAFCC

Kotoko: 16 years (2004-2020 and counting)

Hearts: O (2004 WINNERS)

• LONGEST WAIT FOR SUPER CUP:

Kotoko: 30 years (1990-2020)

Hearts: 10 years (1990-2000)

LONGEST FOR TREBLE (CAFCL, GHPL, & FA CUP)

Kotoko: 55+ years (1965-2020 and counting)

Hearts: 35 years (1965-2000)

• LONGEST WAIT FOR A DOMESTIC DOUBLE (LEAGUE + FA CUP)

Kotoko: 55 years (1959-2014)

Hearts: 15 years (1958-1973)

• LONGEST WAIT FOR LEAGUE DOUBLE (HOME AND AWAY VICTORY IN ONE SEASON)

Kotoko: 33+ years (1987-2020 and counting)

Hearts: 10+ years (2011-2020 and counting)

• LONGEST WAIT FOR AWAY LEAGUE VICTORY AT THE HOME OF EITHER RIVAL

Kotoko: 16 years (1993-2009)

Hearts: 10 years (1999-2009)