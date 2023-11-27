24 minutes ago

Beatrice Annan, a member of the NDC communications team, has slammed Upper East Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu over his recent comments about the possible effects of the 24-hour economy proposal.

The regional minister, over the weekend, rubbished the 24-hour economy policy proposal by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.

According to Stephen Yakubu, the policy, among other things, threatens marriages in the region as the men, mostly farmers, will no longer be available to have sex with their wives because they will be working 24-hours around the clock.

Reacting to this on Metro TV on Monday, November 27, 2023, Beatrice Annan lambasted Minister Yakubu, accusing him of being preoccupied with sexual matters despite being in a position of governmental responsibility.

She questioned why a government appointee of such status is fixated only on sex-related concerns rather than addressing the pressing issues of unemployment among the youth.

“He is on government payroll, gets per diem, and has a land cruiser, so he is still thinking about sex and objectifying women. The young people of this country cannot even have an erection because they don't have jobs and if you don't have jobs, you will not even be thinking about sex. Romance without money is like a bother,” she stated.

Continuing her criticism, the NDC communicator argued against prioritising the sexual needs and concerns of the minister over looking at the policy as a job-creating opportunity for the unemployed youth in the country.

“They should not make a deliberate policy to create jobs for the teeming unemployed young people because they are satisfied and have money, and all they think about is having sex with their wives.

“What about the young people who are not working to be able to get married? What is the solution for them?” she asked.

