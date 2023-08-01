4 hours ago

The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery says police investigations into the death of 34-year-old Yussif Salawudeen so far reveal that the deceased died after hitting his head against a wall.

According to reports, the deceased was arrested in a swoop with 13 others at a criminal hideout at Asawase but was later released by the police after showing signs of sickness.

Providing an update on the incident to Parliament, Ambrose Dery said the case docket has been forwarded to the Attorney General for advice.

“Police commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the cause of his [Yussif Salawudeen] death following instructions by the Inspector General of Police and the Police Standards Bureau also initiated investigations into the professional conduct of the police officers involved and investigations have so far revealed that the police chased and arrested the victim and thirteen others and later released him to go when he showed signs of sickness but while running, hit his head against the wall and fell.”

“Post-moterm investigation was conducted on the body by Dr. Ernest Boakye of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital who gave the cause of death to be a result of the crash against the wall and the body was released to the family to be buried in line with Islamic tradition.”

Source: citifmonline