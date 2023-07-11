2 hours ago

The testimony of Senior Police Officer, Asistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo has been cut short to July 11 after the High Court in Accra was notified of Donya Kafui’s involvement in an accident on his way to the court.

ACP Agordzo, the 10th Accused had mounted the witness box to open his defence to the charge of abetment but had to wait for tomorrow July 11 to have his Witness Statement read and adopted h the Court.

In court on Monday, July 10, as ACP Agordzo was about identifying his Witness Statement, his Counsel Kormivi Dzotsi drew the court’s attention to the fact that, the second accused (Donya Kafui) though in court, was involved in an motor accident on his way to court.

Counsel said the Donya Kafui had his leg swollen and was in pain which required some medical attention.

A three member panel of the Financial and Economic Court of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, a Justice of the Court of Appeal after confirming the state of accused ordered for him to be sent to the Judicial Service Clinic.

The panel which also includes Justice Hafisata Amaleboba and Justice Stephen Oppong, all being Justices of the Court of Appeal, consequently adjourned the case to July 11.

Dr Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the Chief Executive Officer of the Citadel Hospital who was said to have masterminded the alleged coup has since passed on to glory and his evidence has been expunged from the court’s records.

The rest of Donya Kafui alias Ezor (A2), Bright Allan Debrah Fosu,(A3), Johannes Zikpi (A4), Warrant Officer Class Two (WOII) – Esther Saan Dekuwine (A6), CPL Seidu Abubakar, (A7), LAC Ali Solomon, (A8), CPL Sylvester Akanpewon, (A9) are facing two charges of conspiracy and high treason.

While Col. Samuel Kodjo Gamelie (A5) and ACP Benjamin Agordzo have each denied a charge of abetment and have all pleaded not guilty.

Though all of them have been granted bail WOII Esther Saan Dekuwine had had her bail conditions revoked and has since been placed in prisons custody.l after the court raised concerns of her conducts.

The prosecution called 13 witnesses to close its case and the accused persons have been asked to open their defence.

EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, reports that the accused persons are currently testifying out of turns as the court prepares to secure certified interpreters for some of the accused who would not speak English.