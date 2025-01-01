2 years ago

The High Court in Accra has expunged the testimony of the late Dr. Frederick Mac-Palm from its records.

This comes after the court received confirmation of the death of Dr. Mac-Palm who was standing trial with nine others for allegedly plotting to destabilize the country.

Dr. Mac-Palm was confirmed dead on Sunday after he collapsed at home and was rushed to the hospital.

Prior to his death, Dr. Mac-Palm had opened his defence and testified that the state through its third prosecution witness, planted all the evidence that is being used against him.

Some of the other accused persons however did not get the opportunity to cross-examine him before his untimely demise.

The court after being notified of his death then directed that the records of his testimony be expunged from the records as his testimony was incomplete.

The court has thus directed the second accused person to open his defence.

Source: citifmonline