27 minutes ago

A 55-year-old man, who posed as a national security operative, has appeared before an Adenta Circuit Court for allegedly defrauding a businessman of GH¢500,000 under the pretext of securing an auctioned vehicle.

His name, given as Bawah Yusif Sarkodie, is accused of collecting the money to facilitate the purchase of a Toyota Land Cruiser.

The vehicle was said to have been seized by the government and auctioned at the Tema Harbour, but Sarkodie allegedly failed to deliver after receiving the funds.

Charged with defrauding by false pretences, he pleaded not guilty.

The court admitted him to bail in the sum of GH¢600,000 with two sureties and ordered him to report to the police every Monday.

Prosecution, led by Chief Superintendent of Police Patience Mario, told the court that the complainant, Charles Amoakoh, was a businessman engaged in car rental services at the Adenta Pantang Junction, while the accused was a businessman resident at West Legon.

In May 2025, the prosecution said Sarkodie, who had been renting vehicles from the complainant, visited him at his garage and introduced himself as a National Security operative and an official of the National Democratic Congress.

He allegedly told the complainant that he could assist him to acquire Toyota Land Cruisers seized by the government and being auctioned at GH¢500,000 per vehicle at the Tema Harbour.

Sarkodie further claimed to have an office near the Tema Community 18 Municipal Assembly and invited the complainant to meet him there with the money to facilitate the transaction.

On May 6, 2025, at about 1000 hours, the complainant, accompanied by two witnesses, met Sarkodie at the location, the prosecution said.

The court heard that Sarkodie requested the complainant to hand over the money, claiming it was needed to pay a token to some officials at the Assembly to enable easy access to the vehicle.

While seated in the complainant’s car, Sarkodie allegedly collected the GH¢500,000 but deliberately left behind GH¢20,000, his Samsung mobile phone and two reflective jackets in the vehicle before entering one of the buildings at the Assembly, pretending he was going to make the payment.

Prosecution said the complainant waited for some time but became suspicious when Sarkodie failed to return.

A search for him proved futile, as he had allegedly switched off his phones and fled.

A complaint was subsequently lodged with the police, leading to Sarkodie’s arrest on September 11, 2025, following investigations.

Further investigations revealed that the accused was allegedly involved in a series of similar fraudulent activities in Accra.

The case has been adjourned to March 9, 2026.

GNA