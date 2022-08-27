1 hour ago

Social Commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has revealed why he has been criticizing Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta quite recently.

Allotey Jacobs often criticizes the Finance Minister for not listening to Ghanaians and courting criticisms for the ruling government.

According to him, " . . He is not doing well. Whereas the President and his government team, though being part of it helping by all means to bring about joy and peace in this country, I don't think he listens to advice . . .I don't know why."

He added; "When you are in such a state, you find a solution to it. You go across board. You meet experts. You meet stakeholders. Look, invite them into your office; sit down with them. The importers we are talking about might be the chief financiers for the ruling party, so don't go and touch that constituency. Once you touch them, there is trouble but you see, if you don't hold the bull by the horn to take decision that for the next six months because of the current economic situation, there's not going to be any imports into this country . . .We are in a difficult situation, don't let us joke about it."

On Wednesday, 24th August, 2022 edition of Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Allotey Jacobs explained why he's hard on the Finance Minister.

To him, Akufo-Addo's appointees are to work as a team to make the administration successful but because Ken Ofori Atta is not performing well, it seems the government is underperforming.

"There are some measures that can send shock waves which will yield results at the end of the day...he's (Ofori Atta) not discharging his duties diligently...I've supported a lot of policies coming from the Ministry of Finance...but it seems Ken Ofori Atta who is the striker among Akufo-Addo's appointees, is allowing the ball to pass through his legs" he lamented.