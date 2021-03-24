1 hour ago

General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has claimed that former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Bernard Allotey Jacobs quit the party before the official announcement because he might have had a tip-off.

According to the NDC Chief Scribe, regardless of the fact that Allotey Jacobs smartly quit the NDC, his dismissal was in accordance with the law of the party as his case was before the Disciplinary Committee awaiting its recommendation.

“Maybe he had a ti-p-off of the report that the party was going to expel him and he quickly came out to quit . . . "

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show to explain the decision of the NDC, Mr. Asiedu Nketia said that he was made to write the letter of dismissal to Allotey Jacobs based on the recommendation of the Disciplinary Committee of the party.

“Whatever we did was done in accordance with the party’s rules and regulations, and the law is that if anyone flouts any of the party’s laws, the case is referred to the Disciplinary Committee and the person will be given the opportunity to appear before the committee and be charged and also respond to the charges,” he stated.

He stressed that the party accepted the recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee to expel the former Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs from the NDC when the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) met to decide the fate of the then suspended Central Regional Chairman.

“The Disciplinary Committee recommended that Allotey Jacobs should be expelled from the party and the party met yesterday to accept the recommendation of the committee. I then wrote to inform him about the decision of the party,” he mentioned.

He noted that people like a former General Secretary, Dr. Josiah Aryeh and a former Deputy General Secretary, Kofi Adams have all passed through the same Disciplinary processes before their exoneration, so Mr. Allotey Jacobs should have had the same patience to go through the process.