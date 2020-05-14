1 hour ago

Social Commentator, Allotey Jacobs in an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' Wednesday, May 13, announced his exit from the programme leaving panel members, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako gobsmacked and the Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan's eyes nearly glistened with tears.

Allotey Jacobs, who has been a long-standing panel member on 'Kokrokoo' on Wednesdays, announcing his exit proverbially stated ''you should know that whom the gods have possessed, they have no ears to listen neither an eye to see. I won't confront those whom the gods have possessed. If it is because of one man, a whole big political party in opposition will say they won't come to Peace FM; then let me go back to the biblical saying that it is better to sacrifice one man than for a whole nation to perish".

Mills' Apparition

According to him, he also had a mystical intervention in the form of a vision where the late President, Prof. John Evans Atta Mills was admonishing him not to allow himself to be the source of disunity in the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

"I decided that today I will not come . . . I am very sorry; I know I will disappoint you (Kwami Sefa Kayi) so much and I know I will disappoint a lot of thousands of Peace FM listeners, Kokrokoo morning show...Peace FM is part of my success...What happened last week I still don’t understand. Those I started politics within the 70s called and spoke to me and so I came to the conclusion that I won't come," he said.

He added that he has also decided to stop attending political discussions on radio stations.